Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will tee off in August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Originally scheduled for a July 9th tee off, the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will start on August 13th, a five week delay. The tournament is planning on having fans in attendance. "We will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation at the federal, state and local levels, and will follow all recommendations made in conjunction with the PGA Tour. The health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers and partners will remain our No. 1 priority,” said Executive Director Don Padgett III. “The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will continue to support key charities in our area that have meant so much to Northeast Ohio throughout this difficult time.”
There are more than 150 acres at Firestone Country Club, so there will be plenty of space for fans to spread out. “We are foturnate that the sport of golf lends to social distancing,” said Padgett.
The Bridgestone Senior Players raises money for charitable beneficiaries that include Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Akron Children’s Hospital, The First Tee of Greater Akron, Summa Health System, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and United Way of Summit County.
Since 1984, professional golf events held at Firestone have raised over $29 million, including $825,000 from the Bridgestone Senior Players in 2019.
