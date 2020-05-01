Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will tee off in August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Originally scheduled for a July 9th tee off, the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will start on August 13th, a five week delay. The tournament is planning on having fans in attendance. "We will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation at the federal, state and local levels, and will follow all recommendations made in conjunction with the PGA Tour. The health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers and partners will remain our No. 1 priority,” said Executive Director Don Padgett III. “The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will continue to support key charities in our area that have meant so much to Northeast Ohio throughout this difficult time.”