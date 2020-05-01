Cleveland Indians top prospect suspended 80 games for performance enhancing drug violation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday that Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.
The 22-year-old right handed reliever was considered a key piece of the Corey Kluber trade, when the Tribe sent the Cy Young winner to the Texas Rangers this past December.
With high velocity, 100 mph pitching, Clase was deemed a top prospect of the Indians bullpen for 2020.
The abuse of the drug violates Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
