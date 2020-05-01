Cleveland Indians top prospect suspended 80 games for performance enhancing drug violation

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase stretches during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers in Avondale, Ariz. The hard-throwing Clase, who was acquired this winter from Texas in the trade for two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, experienced upper arm discomfort following a bullpen session last week. He continued to have issues this week and the Indians had him undergo tests Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. An MRI confirmed a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back. The team said he will be re-evaluated weekly, but the x-year-old is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks of game activity. (Source: Ross D. Franklin)