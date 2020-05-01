Cleveland Indians top prospect suspended 80 games for performance enhancing drug violation

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase stretches during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers in Avondale, Ariz. The hard-throwing Clase, who was acquired this winter from Texas in the trade for two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, experienced upper arm discomfort following a bullpen session last week. He continued to have issues this week and the Indians had him undergo tests Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. An MRI confirmed a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back. The team said he will be re-evaluated weekly, but the x-year-old is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks of game activity. (Source: Ross D. Franklin)
By John Deike | May 1, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 4:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday that Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

The 22-year-old right handed reliever was considered a key piece of the Corey Kluber trade, when the Tribe sent the Cy Young winner to the Texas Rangers this past December.

With high velocity, 100 mph pitching, Clase was deemed a top prospect of the Indians bullpen for 2020.

The abuse of the drug violates Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

