Cleveland Metroparks Live Concert Series, Summer Camps cancelled due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks today announced the cancellation of many of the park district’s summer events including the Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE concert series, summer camps, Go Ape Treetop Adventure, Ledge Pool and transportation on the eLCee2 Water Taxi due to mandatory safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
There will be continued closure of educational facilities, rental facilities, restaurants including Merwin’s Wharf, Nature Shops and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
The LIVE series, that runs each summer from May to early August, draws over 100,000 visitors annually to Cleveland’s lakefront for free live entertainment.
In a prepared statement the Cleveland Metroparks announced that approximately 650 employees have been affected by full or partial furloughs, salary reductions and layoffs due to the financial and operational impacts of COVID-19.
“During this difficult time, the Emerald Necklace has been a refuge for our community to safely get outdoors and take in the physical and mental health benefits that nature can provide,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “Unfortunately, while our parks have remained open, many of our operations that serve as revenue sources have been significantly impacted and we have had to temporarily furlough many of our dedicated employees."
Furloughed employees will continue to receive health benefits.
According to the Metroparks the furloughs are in addition to many steps taken in March to reduce operating expenses including suspending travel, deferring most non-grant related capital spending and implementing a temporary organization-wide hiring freeze, affecting seasonal employment for the 2020 season.
The Metroparks has said that all guests who registered for programs including summer camps will receive full refunds.
Cleveland Metroparks rental facilities will remain closed through September 2020.
Due to high volume of rentals, guests with a rental scheduled between now and September 30, 2020 will be contacted directly as soon as possible to reschedule their event or receive a full refund.
Cleveland Metroparks park reservations, marinas and golf courses remain open with safety measures in place to protect guests and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Cleveland Metroparks provide updates on event and location impacts and closures at clevelandmetroparks.com/COVID-19.
Guests can help support Cleveland Metroparks by visiting clevelandmetroparks.com/donate and help support Cleveland Metroparks Zoo by visiting clevelandzoosociety.org.
