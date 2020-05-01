Coronavirus crisis: Dr. Acton extends Ohio’s stay-at-home order to May 29

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Director of the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is extending the statewide stay-at-home order for another month amid the coronavirus crisis.
The mandate was set to expire on 11:59 p.m. on April 30 before Dr. Acton signed the extension late Thursday.
The updated “Stay Safe Ohio” order is now set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 29.
However, part of Governor Mike DeWine’s plan to reopen the state still kicks off on Friday with certain heath care providers treating patients again.
This includes non-essential surgeries, dentists visits, and health care services that does not require an inpatient or overnight stay.
Veterinarian services are also allowed to resume.
Non-essential manufacturing, construction, and general offices can still reopen across the state on Monday.
Businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings, with few exceptions.
Those essential businesses and those that maintain minimum basic operations must still adhere to social distancing requirements, including designating six-foot distances, provide hand sanitizer and sanitizing projects readily available for customers and employees, hold separate operating hours for vulnerable populations, and post online.
Store owners will be allowed to form their own policies, and turn away customers who do not comply with their decisions.
Non-essential travel is still banned in this order, as well as mass gatherings of more than 10 people.
The governor has not stated when bars, restaurants, and salons can reopen.
