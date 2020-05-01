Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 1, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 975 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 18,027 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his strategy for reopening parts of Ohio beginning May 1.
Here are today’s links:
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- Ohio Gov. DeWine’s coronavirus response approval rating highest among governors
- ‘Stay Safe Ohio’: Dr. Acton extends Ohio’s stay-at-home order to May 29
- African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton to reopen for drive-thru visits 5 months after devastating fire
- Ohio doulas want Ohio to allow them back in labor and delivery after NY deems them essential for childbirth
- Over 500 people monitored by CCBH have recovered from COVID-19; 43% of total cases have preexisting conditions
- Cuyahoga County facing $76 million budget deficit during coronavirus pandemic
- Machine Gun Kelly Feeds the City with free lunch for Clevelanders on Friday
- ‘Responsible RestartOhio’: What’s open in Ohio starting May 1 amid coronavirus crisis
- Virus worries haunt workers demanding rights on May Day
- Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.