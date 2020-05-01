Cuyahoga County health officials discuss new information in fight against COVID-19

Cuyahoga County health officials discuss new information in fight against COVID-19
Approximately 31% of Cuyahoga County residents with COVID-19 have recovered, health officials say
By Chris Anderson | May 1, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 9:07 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health addressed the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus during a regular briefing on Friday morning with Health Commissioner Terry Allan, Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, and Executive Armond Budish.

Cuyahoga County health officials discuss new information in fight against COVID-19

Executive Budish said Cuyahoga County is facing a $76 million loss in revenue, primarily due to the decline in tax revenue.

To help with the budget shortfall, Budish has ordered a hiring freeze and two-week furloughs for Cuyahoga County employees. He is also proposing a budget cut of 15%.

According to Commissioner Allan, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health is monitoring at least 75 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,150 lab-confirmed cases since February.

Those numbers do not include reporting from the city of Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is responsible for addressing any complaints and concerns local residents make regarding businesses that may be violating Gov. DeWine's latest orders.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.