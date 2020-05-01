Cuyahoga County health officials discuss new information in fight against COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health addressed the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus during a regular briefing on Friday morning with Health Commissioner Terry Allan, Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, and Executive Armond Budish.
Executive Budish said Cuyahoga County is facing a $76 million loss in revenue, primarily due to the decline in tax revenue.
To help with the budget shortfall, Budish has ordered a hiring freeze and two-week furloughs for Cuyahoga County employees. He is also proposing a budget cut of 15%.
According to Commissioner Allan, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health is monitoring at least 75 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,150 lab-confirmed cases since February.
Those numbers do not include reporting from the city of Cleveland.
This story will be updated.
