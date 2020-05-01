Elderly Westlake woman conned by bogus utility company worker

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Westlake resident was conned by a man posing as a utility company worker.
According to police, the resident was outside her home on Dover Center Road, south of Rose Road, when she was approached by a man wearing a reflective vest.
The man insisted he needed to check something in her basement and if the meter or pump was not checked, her house could catch on fire.
The woman followed the fake worker into the basement, but she soon heard other people walking around upstairs.
When she went to check, two additional men were on the first floor.
She confronted them and they ran out out her back door.
Westlake police said it does not appear anything was taken from her home.
