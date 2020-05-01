Family craft time! How to make a Minion Pencil Holder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
The minions may cause a lot of mischief, but this one will take great care of your pens, pencils, and whatever else you want to put in this Minion Pencil Holder.
Family craft time! Today, let’s create a Minion Pencil Holder. The Minions are the mischief-making staff of the Despicable Me’s Gru, and while they may make a mess of other jobs, they’ll be happy to hold your supplies when you make your own!
All you need to make your own Minion pencil holder is an old plastic bottle (of any kind, Minions come in shapes and sizes), foil, colored paper (blue, white and black), buttons, things to trace circles with and chalk. Check out the video above to see how it’s done.
ALSO be sure to have an adult do the bottle cutting, you don’t have a real Minion to patch you up!
