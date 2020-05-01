Gov. DeWine expects to announce next week the date that restaurants, hair salons can reopen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several working groups have been tasked with establishing safe practices recommendations for business as more companies are permitted to reopen in Ohio.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Friday, through the work of those work groups, that he expected to make an announcement next week regarding the date that restaurants and hair salons can reopen.
“This is not going to last forever,” the Governor said. “The end is in sight. Not the end of the virus, but the ability to get back to normal.”
Other work groups are focusing on recommendations for gyms, theaters, child care centers, and sports before Gov. DeWine allows them to resume.
