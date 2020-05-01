Gym owners among Ohio businesses wondering when they will get some direction from the state

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - On a late afternoon at Strong Style Martial Arts and Fitness Gym in Independence all is deafeningly quiet.
The only thing stacking up for owner Marcus Marinelli is the bills.
“Home expenses, businesses expenses and you have zero income coming in,” Marinelli said in the middle of his empty gym.
Those who plan an hour or two in the gym to bust the stress of everyday life could certainly use a workout now in these difficult times, and Marinelli would certainly welcome some life and the ensuing revenue at his facility.
Marinelli’s frustration has grown as the state is re-opening, slowly, for business during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, as he sees a lack of direction, regarding facilities like his, from the state.
“Zero guidelines for it, zero communication, zero start dates, zero anything,” he said, “It’s a disaster.”
Out of Strong Style, Marinelli runs a fitness gym and a training facility that includes grappling, boxing, kick boxing, and mixed martial arts.
Marinelli trains 3 U.F.C. fighters here including U.F.C. Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic, whose title defense, scheduled for the summer, is now on hold because he can’t train.
“We have people from all over the country who train here, sometimes the world,” he said. “We’ve got people who come here to work out or train and train with our fighters.”
The negative trickle down effect the closure has had on his business, he says, from event promoters, to fighters, to just everyday workout warriors has been extreme.
Marinelli suspended all gym memberships because he did not feel it was right to ask his clients to pay for services they were not getting, so no one is paying dues.
Recently, however, some members and supporters helped raise just about $25,000 to keep the facility from collapsing under the weight of financial pressures.
“The generosity was very humbling,” Marinellis said.
Marinelli knows how important it is to his clients, workout warriors and those training for fights to get in the gym and he is hoping the state has some answers for him soon.
