Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have released quarterback Andy Dalton, clearing the way for Joe Burrow to lead a team that remade itself in the draft. Dalton set several Bengals passing records in his nine seasons and led the Bengals to a club-record five straight playoff berths, but Cincinnati lost in the first round every time. Coach Zac Taylor benched Dalton for three games last season, an indication his time in Cincinnati was finished. The Bengals drafted Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, first overall last week.
CLEVELAND (AP) — UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is excited about his sport's expected return next week. He does have some concerns, however. Miocic says he's worried about everyone's health and safety when the octagon reopens on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The UFC has canceled or postponed several events since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The fights in Florida will be held without any fans. During the outbreak, Miocic has continued to work as a firefighter and paramedic in Valley View, Ohio.