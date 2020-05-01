'Human Connection’: Ohio native singer Quinn L’Esperance’s new song sets to inspire during coronavirus crisis

“I thought of writing “Human Connection” after I moved to Los Angeles and saw how many people lived their daily lives disconnected from one another,” explains Quinn. “It bothered me because I knew that we, as humans could be so much happier and caring if we came together rather than judge each other or create distance to protect ourselves. Now, more than ever, I have seen a drastic change in the way people communicate with each other because it is truly the time to make a human connection. I have never seen more positivity and togetherness, despite the negative news and the crisis we are in. In times like these, we are connecting because together has power.”