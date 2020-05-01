Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Two Ohio counties have been named as plaintiffs in a test trial over whether pharmacies should be held liable for the U.S. opioid crisis. Lake and Trumbull counties are two of the thousands of governments that have sued the drug industry over a crisis linked to more than 430,000 deaths across the country since 2000. A judge is dividing up the cases for test trials in federal courts as other cases move ahead in state courts. Another case already in the pipeline is to examine pharmacy chains too, but only in their role distributing the powerful painkillers to their own pharmacies.