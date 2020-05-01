Local teen adjusting ‘swimmingly’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like most training facilities, this one's worthy of a tour.
Unlike most training facilities, this one was built in a garage ... with college savings, a pool ordered on Amazon, and some serious ingenuity.
“We put a car jack in a hole in the wall, and attached a cord to it so it hold me back when I swim,” Grady Bystrom told me during a Facetime interview.
No surprise that the Beachwood high junior came up with this. A 4.0 student who's applying to some of the top engineering schools in the country, Bystrom realized that he needed some way to keep training in the water as hard as he trains in his home gym.
"I swim mainly the 100 free and 50 free, but I love relays as well, because I love to swim with my buddies," says Bystrom.
Who obviously can't be here now. So, it's more about the form.
“It doesn’t matter if I’m going anywhere or not, I’m still swimming,” says Bystrom. “I’m just trying to keep the body movement going the whole time.”
Yes, there is a lifeguard on duty. Either his mom, or brother.
No, it's not exactly comfortable in that water.
"It was 59 degrees this morning," says Bystrom. "So it's pretty frigid. It's not the greatest, but I have a wet suit, and my coach's workouts, so it's like he's here right next to me."
“It’s definitely not pretty, but it gets the job done.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.