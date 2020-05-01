Machine Gun Kelly Feeds the City with free lunch for Clevelanders on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking to get take-out for lunch? Put it on MGK’s tab.
Machine Gun Kelly Feeds the City this Friday at noon by giving Clevelanders a complimentary meal at nine Northeast Ohio restaurants.
The rapper made the announcement on Instagram with the caption, “CLEVELAND lunch on me tomorrow from any of these restaurants!! love y’all.”
The offer is good for one complimentary meal per person while supplies last.
Click on the restaurant below to see their lunch menu:
- Barley House
- Black Box Fix
- Beckham’s B & M Bar-B-Q (North Randall)
- Jewellz Fine Dining
- Primoz Pizzeria
- The Sauce
- Sauce in the City
- Sub City (Euclid, Lakeshore, or Maple locations)
- TownHall
