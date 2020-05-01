1 new death reported in Cleveland due to COVID-19; 37 new confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Health said Friday there is one new death in the city due to coronavirus, which brings the total to 34 dead citywide. There are 37 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, and that brings the total to 730 confirmed cases citywide.
The patient who died was a man in his 60’s. The age range of cases is from less than one-year-old to their 90’s. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their teens to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus.
As of today, there are more than 17,962 confirmed cases and 922 fatalities in the state of Ohio. There are more than 1,098,000 confirmed cases and 64,000 deaths in the United States.
The city of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the interactive map here.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any coronavirus cases aside from age range and gender.
