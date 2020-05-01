Northeast Ohio weather: Clouds slowly clear this afternoon, warmest weekend of the year (so far) is ahead of us

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The area of low pressure that brought us rain and clouds on Thursday has been slowly moving away from us today.
The key word there is slowly.
Clouds should finally clear from northwest to southeast as the afternoon goes on.
I would say by 5:00 PM or so, we’ll have plenty of sunshine in Cleveland.
Forecasts like this one are pretty tricky, I must admit.
They require time and patience.
On Friday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, Jeff Tanchak and I discuss what it takes to become a meteorologist:
Once this pesky cloud cover departs, we're in for a nice evening.
It will be chilly though.
Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by morning.
Clouds will increase after 10:00 PM, but we will stay dry tonight.
Our much anticipated warm-up arrives Saturday afternoon, as highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A wave of passing storms will move through from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM Saturday into Sunday.
The storms will move out by Sunday morning.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.