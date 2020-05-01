Northeast Ohio Weather: Morning showers around then a gradual clearing trend this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Area of low pressure is east of our area. We are still under the influence of this, however, this morning with some showers around and cloud cover. The rain will be pretty light. It is going to be a cool day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s for most areas. The warmer temperatures are forecast to be farther west where the clouds clear out earlier. A gradual clearing trend takes place from west to east this afternoon. Places south and east of Cleveland will hang on to the clouds longer. Dry weather is expected tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Weekend warm up still on track.