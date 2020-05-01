Ohio doulas want Ohio to allow them back in labor and delivery after NY deems them essential for childbirth

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Doula agencies like CLEbaby have gone entirely virtual, providing consultation, support, and information online.
They’re not allowed in the delivery room due to coronavirus concerns.
“Well, I’d say every single thing has changed. It’s turned everything on its head,” said Ashley Sova, who runs CLEbaby. “We’re doing a lot of Zoom births.”
But, she says the virtual experience isn’t the same.
“You form a pretty intimate, emotional bond with your clients so it’s hard to not to be there to experience the hardship and also joy when baby is there.”
CLEbaby is among the doula groups lobbying Governor DeWine to deem their work essential, like Governor Andrew Cuomo did in New York.
“Clients reaching out seem to be anxious and feeling isolated and not knowing what to expect,” she said. “There’s already so much anxiety and insecurity to having a baby and doulas bring such a sense of calm and security.”
There’s not a statewide doula association so doula agencies and groups are reaching out individually.
CLEbaby has reduced their rates significantly as a result of not having personal interaction.
Sova said despite the diminished revenue, CLEbaby will donated five-percent of the reduced fees to the Cleveland Food Bank.
