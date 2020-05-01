Ohio Gov. DeWine’s coronavirus response approval rating highest among governors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A study published Thursday called “The State of the Nation: A 50-state COVID-19 survey” showed Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had the highest coronavirus response approval rating among governors.
According to the survey, Gov. DeWine received an 83% approval rating.
The other highest rated governors included Kentucky at 81%, Maryland and Massachusetts at 80%.
The study surveyed 22,912 individuals across all 50 states plus the District of Columbia between April 17-26.
According to the study:
“In every state in the union, residents approve of their own governor’s handling of the COVID crisis (defined as ‘approve’ or ‘strongly approve’) more highly than they rate that of President Trump. The average gap across the 50 states was 22 percentage points (66 for governors compared to 44% for Trump). That said, the gaps between the governor and the president vary widely, ranging from around 2 percentage points in Oklahoma to a cavernous gap approaching or exceeding 40 points in several solidly Democratic states, like Rhode Island and California. Interestingly, three of the four states with the largest such gaps (40-42 percentage points) are reliably blue states with Republican governors: Maryland, Massachusetts, and Vermont.”
The study was a joint project of The Network Science Institute of Northeastern University, The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy of Harvard University, and School of Communication & Information of Rutgers University.
