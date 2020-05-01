Ohio troopers looking for semi-truck involved in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can spot and report the location of a semi-truck that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident.
Crash investigators say the fatal pedestrian collision occurred on U.S. Route 30 in Allen County, approximately 11 miles northwest of Lima, in the early morning hours of April 30.
The truck that was involved, described as a light blue 2013-2020 Kenworth T680, likely has damage to the front right side with one headlight broken or missing.
The OSHP provided photos of a truck that matches the same description.
Anyone with information about the truck or crash is asked to call the OSHP Findlay Post at 419-423-1414.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.