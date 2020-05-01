Olympic Steel: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) _ Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $593,000.
On a per-share basis, the Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.
The steel maker posted revenue of $354.4 million in the period.
Olympic Steel shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 42% in the last 12 months.
