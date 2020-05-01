Over 500 people monitored by CCBH have recovered from COVID-19; 43% of total cases have preexisting conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, broke down case information for individuals with COVID-19 in the agency’s jurisdiction.
According to Dr. Gullett, the CCBH is monitoring 1,678 lab-confirmed and probable cases, as well as 86 deaths.
Of the more than 1,670 reported cases, the CCBH says 507 people have recovered from the coronavirus, meaning they no longer need to be monitored by health officials.
Data compiled by the CCBH also shows that 43% of individuals who tested positive within the agency’s jurisdiction have preexisting conditions. Thirty-four percent of the total cases are still being looked at to determine if those patients have past health concerns.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s numbers do not include statistics from Cleveland because the city has a separate reporting department.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.