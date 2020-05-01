Responsible RestartOhio: What’s open in Ohio starting May 1 amid coronavirus crisis

By Chris Anderson | May 1, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 6:03 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan is starting to gradually lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on May 1.

Here is what has been lifted on Friday:

  • All health care procedures, including non-essential, dental, and veterinarian services, that do not require overnight stay in hospitals allowed to resume on May 1; initial order postponing elective surgeries issued on March 17 was enacted to secure more personal protective equipment and hospital space.

More restrictions will be lifting on Monday, including:

  • Manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies allowed to resume operation on May 4 if they can do so responsibly.
    • Face coverings required for employees and customers
    • Daily health assessments of all employees must be conducted
    • Good hygiene required
    • Workplaces must be sanitized daily
    • Job sites must limit capacity and meet social distancing recommendations
  • Businesses that operate in an office setting allowed to reopen on May 4.
    • Working remotely is encouraged.

Gov. DeWine said the following will be allowed to reopen on May 12:

  • Consumer and retail stores, services will be allowed to reopen on May 12, but facial coverings will be required for all customers and employees inside the business.
    • Essential businesses that were allowed to stay open during stay-at-home order must abide by the new guidelines.

Director of the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is extending the statewide stay-at-home order for another month amid the coronavirus crisis.

The mandate was set to expire on 11:59 p.m. on April 30 before Dr. Acton signed the extension late Thursday.

The updated “Stay Safe Ohio” order is now set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 29.

Here are the restrictions the extension will keep in place:

  • Ohio’s stay-at-home order limiting travel to essential purposes will still be in place, but modifications will be made to accommodate the changes pertaining to businesses reopening.
  • Order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people will remain in effect.
  • Gov. DeWine said several business sectors will not be allowed to reopen yet:
    • Restaurants and bars (carryout and delivery options will still be allowed)
    • Personal appearance and beauty businesses
    • Adult day care services and senior centers
    • Gyms
    • Day cares (public and private schools were previously ordered to close for the remainder of the academic year)
    • Recreation centers and pools
    • Summer camps
    • Theme parks
    • Casinos
    • Sports stadiums and arenas
    • Playground

