Responsible RestartOhio: What’s open in Ohio starting May 1 amid coronavirus crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan is starting to gradually lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on May 1.
Here is what has been lifted on Friday:
- All health care procedures, including non-essential, dental, and veterinarian services, that do not require overnight stay in hospitals allowed to resume on May 1; initial order postponing elective surgeries issued on March 17 was enacted to secure more personal protective equipment and hospital space.
More restrictions will be lifting on Monday, including:
- Manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies allowed to resume operation on May 4 if they can do so responsibly.
- Face coverings required for employees and customers
- Daily health assessments of all employees must be conducted
- Good hygiene required
- Workplaces must be sanitized daily
- Job sites must limit capacity and meet social distancing recommendations
- Businesses that operate in an office setting allowed to reopen on May 4.
- Working remotely is encouraged.
Gov. DeWine said the following will be allowed to reopen on May 12:
- Consumer and retail stores, services will be allowed to reopen on May 12, but facial coverings will be required for all customers and employees inside the business.
- Essential businesses that were allowed to stay open during stay-at-home order must abide by the new guidelines.
Director of the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is extending the statewide stay-at-home order for another month amid the coronavirus crisis.
The mandate was set to expire on 11:59 p.m. on April 30 before Dr. Acton signed the extension late Thursday.
The updated “Stay Safe Ohio” order is now set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 29.
Here are the restrictions the extension will keep in place:
- Ohio’s stay-at-home order limiting travel to essential purposes will still be in place, but modifications will be made to accommodate the changes pertaining to businesses reopening.
- Order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people will remain in effect.
- Gov. DeWine said several business sectors will not be allowed to reopen yet:
- Restaurants and bars (carryout and delivery options will still be allowed)
- Personal appearance and beauty businesses
- Adult day care services and senior centers
- Gyms
- Day cares (public and private schools were previously ordered to close for the remainder of the academic year)
- Recreation centers and pools
- Summer camps
- Theme parks
- Casinos
- Sports stadiums and arenas
- Playground
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.