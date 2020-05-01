Retailers allowed to schedule customer appointments for shopping right now, Ohio Gov. DeWine says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following requests from small business owners, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is revising his guidelines for retailers in the state.
Under the initial Responsible RestartOhio plan, retail stores were not permitted to open until May 12.
The Governor said he will now let retailers schedule appointments from customers so they can shop as early as Friday.
Stores that do open to the public on May 12 will still be required to ensure customers practice social distancing.
Employees will be required to wear face coverings, but customers must abide by the store’s policy.
