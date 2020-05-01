Several military flyovers saluting COVID-19 front-line workers planned for Monday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio’s health care personnel and essential workers will be saluted in a special way on Monday for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds are expected to fly over the area on Monday morning.
Details of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover have not yet been released.
Additionally, the 910th Airlift Wing will fly two C-130H Hercules aircraft over several medical facilities in the late morning hours on May 4.
The two-ship formation will begin in Erie, Pa. before flying over Cleveland-area health facilities that include:
- The Cleveland VA Hospital
- University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center, Beachwood
- University Hospital Cleveland Main Campus
- Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
- MetroHealth Hospital Systems, Cleveland
- Fairview Hospital, Cleveland
The flight path will then take the planes South and then East to fly over:
- Akron Children’s Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center, Canton
- St. Joseph Medical Center, Warren
- St. Elizabeth medical Center, Youngstown and Boardman campuses
The Air Force Reserve says residents who live near the listed locations should be able to see the flyover from the safety of their own homes.
