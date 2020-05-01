ShakerFest, the District’s socially distanced concert is happening today, May 1

All Shaker Heights Schools K-12 students can head outside to their yards or sidewalk and sing or play the Mighty Raiders song for the concert.

By Michael Dakota | May 1, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 11:33 AM

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Joining in the ShakerFest fun is easy!

At noon on Friday, May 1, all Shaker Heights Schools K-12 students can head outside to their yards or sidewalk and sing or play the Mighty Raiders song for the concert.

Here’s what to do:

  • Singers: Review the lyrics and melody of Mighty Raiders and watch this video to learn how to sing it. K-4 students, you may recognize some of the faces in the video!
  • Band members: Review the music and videos (sorted by instrument) to learn the Mighty Raiders tune.
  • Orchestra members: Review the music (sorted by instrument) and learn the Mighty Raiders riff.

[ Join ShakerFest, the District’s City-Wide Socially-Distanced Concert on May 1 ]

A few reminders:

  • Please adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
  • If you take any pictures/video, be sure to post them on social media (make the post public) and include #IAMSHAKER and #ShakerMakesMusic.
  • If you post to Facebook, be sure to tag your school’s Facebook page.
  • Please invite and encourage families members to join in the fun and community-wide music-making! For more information, please read this ShakerFest letter from the District’s music teachers.

