ShakerFest, the District’s socially distanced concert is happening today, May 1

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Joining in the ShakerFest fun is easy!
At noon on Friday, May 1, all Shaker Heights Schools K-12 students can head outside to their yards or sidewalk and sing or play the Mighty Raiders song for the concert.
Here’s what to do:
- Singers: Review the lyrics and melody of Mighty Raiders and watch this video to learn how to sing it. K-4 students, you may recognize some of the faces in the video!
- Band members: Review the music and videos (sorted by instrument) to learn the Mighty Raiders tune.
- Orchestra members: Review the music (sorted by instrument) and learn the Mighty Raiders riff.
A few reminders:
- Please adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
- If you take any pictures/video, be sure to post them on social media (make the post public) and include #IAMSHAKER and #ShakerMakesMusic.
- If you post to Facebook, be sure to tag your school’s Facebook page.
- Please invite and encourage families members to join in the fun and community-wide music-making! For more information, please read this ShakerFest letter from the District’s music teachers.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.