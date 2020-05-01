Timken: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) _ Timken Co. (TKR) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $80.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.
The maker of bearings and power transmissions posted revenue of $923.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930.7 million.
Timken shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 22% in the last 12 months.
