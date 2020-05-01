Trial for Akron arson suspect accused of killing 9 people continued again due to the coronavirus

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man accused of setting three arson fires in Akron, killing a total of nine people, has been continued again due to the coronavirus.
Jury selection began in Stanley Ford’s trial on Feb. 18 and opening arguments were heard on March 10.
The trial was stopped on March 17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summit County prosecutors were hoping the trial could resume on May 5, but on Friday, the trial was pushed back to June 9.
Ford was arrested in May of 2017.
Akron police said Ford’s first fire was on April 18, 2016 at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed in that blaze.
According to officials, Ford’s second arson fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, but there were no injuries.
Akron police said his third fire was on May 15, 2017 at 693 Fultz Avenue. Two adults and five children died in that house fire. The youngest victim was a one-year-old child.
When the trial resumes, the prosecution will continue to call witnesses.
Ford faces the death penalty if convicted.
