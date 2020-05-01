Westlake hospital put on lockdown for BB gun

By Julia Tullos | May 1, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 3:04 PM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospital St. John Medical Center was put on lockdown for a short time early Friday morning.

Westlake police said around 2 a.m., a 56-year-old woman left her home near the hospital with a weapon.

According to officers, she was reportedly having a nervous breakdown and was violent.

Westlake and North Olmsted police searched for the woman and found her hiding under a vehicle in the hospital parking lot.

She was taken into custody without incident.

A K9 found the weapon in the hospital parking lot.

The realistic looking pistol turned out to be a BB gun.

The woman, who is not being named, is receiving treatment at University Hospital St. John Medical Center.

