Westlake hospital put on lockdown for BB gun

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospital St. John Medical Center was put on lockdown for a short time early Friday morning.
Westlake police said around 2 a.m., a 56-year-old woman left her home near the hospital with a weapon.
According to officers, she was reportedly having a nervous breakdown and was violent.
Westlake and North Olmsted police searched for the woman and found her hiding under a vehicle in the hospital parking lot.
She was taken into custody without incident.
A K9 found the weapon in the hospital parking lot.
The realistic looking pistol turned out to be a BB gun.
The woman, who is not being named, is receiving treatment at University Hospital St. John Medical Center.
