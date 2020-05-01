While Cuyahoga County libraries phase reopening, they announce they are still open online

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County public libraries are preparing for a phased reopening of their branches.
In a statement released May 1, the libraries thanked the public for their support and wanted customers to know the safety of visitors and staff was their highest priority.
However, while the branches are closed, the Cuyahoga County library wants residents to know they are not closed for business.
Residents can still visit www.cuyahogalibrary.org online for access to our robust digital collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, music and online learning platforms.
Several factors will affect a phased reopening, including guidance from local, state and national health officials and the availability of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for our staff.
We will provide advance notice and specifics of locations and services as soon as it is available. Until then, all 27 CCPL branches remain closed.
The Cuyahoga County libraries are coordinating with libraries throughout Ohio and large public library systems from around the country to share best practices and develop plans to serve you safely and effectively.
The library system is evaluating recommendations for cleaning, sanitizing, quarantining library material and will be adapting procedures to ensure proper social distancing for staff and customers.
The Cuyahoga County staff has developed several short videos for sharing on social media, covering everything from reading recommendations to early literacy activities for young children, arts and crafts projects for students, and STEAM activities.
The What to Read LIVE program on Facebook offers rapid-fire reading recommendations from librarians every Wednesday from 8:00 - 9:00 PM.
The Ask Us Online service is available on the Library’s website to provide you with:
- Library account help
- Digital collection support
- Answers to your reference questions
- Live homework help via Tutor.com
