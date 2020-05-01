Will Jimmy Dimora get moved from federal prison?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner, Jimmy Dimora, is serving time at Elkton Federal Prison, which we now know is preparing to release more than 800 inmates in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
We know at least 43 prisoners are being prepared to move in the coming days from that prison. Elkton officials are not saying if Dimora is among them.
A federal judge in Cleveland ordered that 837 inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton be released with conditions or transferred because seven inmates at Elkton have now died from COVID-19.
The ACLU for Ohio and the Ohio Justice and Policy Center filed a lawsuit on behalf of the prisoners. At least 20 inmates are hospitalized, 8 are on ventilators, 80 are quarantined and 49 staff members at the prison have contracted the coronavirus.
Attorney David Carey is the senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Ohio.
“Elkton prison is the sight of one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the country. There have been seven deaths there since the outbreak. That is as far as I know one-third of all the deaths from the coronavirus in the federal prison system.”
The jdge ordered that the more than 800 inmates are eligible for release or transfer Including former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora because of health issues.
The group of prisoners are more vulnerable to the threat of COVID-19 because of their health and their age.
So will 64-year-old Dimora who was part of the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history be released after serving eight years of his 28-year sentence?
Attorney David Mills represents Dimora on appeal and says this is not a get out of jail free card, but it could save his life.
“He’s (Dimora) a good candidate for home confinement or some type of transfer out of there due to his condition, and he is a non-violent offender,” Mills said.
Legal experts say no matter what the crime, prisoners have rights and you can’t just lock the door and throw away the key, because it’s not just impacting inmates but those who watch over them.
“As far as we can tell the coronavirus is spreading out of control in the Elkton prison," said Carey.
The inmates on the list will be quarantined for two weeks, and the Bureau of Prisons will determine which inmates meet the criteria to serve house arrest.
Elkton is a facility that houses non-violent offenders.
However, several men charged with child pornography out of neighboring Mahoning County are also on the list. The ACLU is looking into the issue.
