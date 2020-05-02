The City of Cleveland confirms there are 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Health said Saturday the City of Cleveland continues to take numerous precautions across multiple departments and divisions amid increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order extending the City’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency through May 31, 2020. Click here to view the mayor’s declaration.
The mayor announced that there are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland.
The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 31 more confirmed test results for coronavirus in residents of the city.
This brings the total to 761 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 34 fatalities, ranging from less than one year old to their 90’s.
The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from less than one years old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
As of today, there are more than 18,537 confirmed cases and 940 fatalities in the State of Ohio.
There are more than 1,126,000 confirmed cases and 64,000 deaths in the United States.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data
from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and
recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics.
View the interactive map here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.