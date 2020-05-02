Cleveland Public Library cutting $6 million in costs after losing revenue during coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library confirmed it is cutting $6 million in costs to offset the decrease in state funding and tax revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cost reduction plan includes a hiring freeze, curtailing collections spending, and utilizing the Library’s unencumbered fund, according to CPL.
CPL said it also submitted an application for SharedWork Ohio on May 1 to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
If the application is approved, SharedWork would save CPL $2.3 million by allowing employees to remain employed, but with reduced hours.
“This is a difficult time for everyone. The decisions we make today will have a direct impact on the Library’s future. After much discussion with our staff and leadership, we believe SharedWork is the best option for us to avoid layoffs,” said Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library.
CPL has been closed since March 13 to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to CPL, it may experience a continual loss of revenue in the future.
CPL is funded by Ohio’s Public Library Fund (PLF) and city property taxes, but amid the coronavirus crisis, CPL anticipates that the PLF will be reduced by at least 20% while property taxes could see a 20% drop.
“We continue to look for ways to save money without hurting operations at Cleveland Public Library. Our goal is to ensure the Library and staff will be here for our patrons who rely on us for programs and services,” Thomas remarks.
However, CPL has still been offering services online and will continue to do so.
One of those online services includes this year’s summer reading program called Summer Lit League, which is scheduled to kick off on June 1.
CPL encourages residents to visit cpl.org for storytime and resources related to COVID-19, career help, small business assistance, social services, and educational activities.
