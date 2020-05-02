1,021 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio; at least 19,335 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said Saturday there are 1,021 total dead in the state due to coronavirus, and 19,335 total cases statewide.
There was an increase of 19 deaths from Friday and an increase of 592 cases.
Health officials said there are 3,712 patients in the hospital, and there are 1,066 admitted in the ICU.
Here is how the state is breaking everything down.
In total, there are 940 confirmed dead in the state due to the virus, and 18,537 confirmed cases statewide.
The age range is less than one-year-old to 106-years-old, with the median age range of 51.
