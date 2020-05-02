54 COVID-19 deaths reported in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health said Saturday there are 54 coronavirus deaths reported in Summit County. There are 688 confirmed cases countywide.
Health officials said there are 37 long term care facility deaths countywide.
135 patients are currently in the hospital due to the virus. There are 153 cases in healthcare workers countywide.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
