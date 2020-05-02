Cuyahoga Falls High School having parade at Blossom Music Center for commencement ceremony

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Since the coronavirus crisis canceled their traditional commencement ceremony plans, Cuyahoga Falls High School will be honoring the Class of 2020 with a “Honk-Out” parade at Blossom Music Center.
When graduates arrive at Blossom, they will be able to decorate their cars and hang posters while getting in their cap and gown.
Then, graduate vehicles get in one lane, following a lead vehicle to form a parade while other vehicles of family and friends will be watching from the parking lot.
The high school said two parking passes will be given per student for their family and friends.
The celebration will be held on May 19, and the parade will begin promptly at 4 p.m.
The school will also be having a Senior Class Gift Registry, which consists of donations from the community to be raffled off to the students.
The administration hopes there are enough donations for every graduate to receive a graduation gift.
