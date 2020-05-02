Horizon Science Academy of Lorain hosts parade to salute graduating seniors

“Many of these students have been with us since kindergarten, so we were determined to identify a means to celebrate this journey with them and congratulate them on their accomplishments,” said Jayson Bendik, assistant principal at Horizon Science Academy Lorain. “COVID-19 has already taken its toll on our schools, forcing us to shut down nearly overnight without the opportunity to host all of our typical year-end activities, including barbecues, college signing day, and career readiness day. These students mean a lot to us and we felt they deserved better.”