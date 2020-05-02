Kent State honoring 4 students lost on May 4, 1970 over virtual 50th Commemoration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday marks the 50th year since the Ohio National Guard fired on Kent State University students during an anti-war protest, claiming the lives of four students and injuring nine others, on May 4, 1970.
Those students were Allison Krause, Jeffery Miller, Sandra Scheuer, and William Schroeder.
Even though the coronavirus crisis has changed the university’s commemoration plans, KSU said it will be hosting a virtual program to mark the historic date “in keeping with the commitment to honor and remember those tragic events.”
The virtual May 4, 50th Commemoration will be held at noon on Monday, May 4, 2020.
KSU said it will include a virtual candlelight vigil, interactive mobile apps, online exhibits, special videos, and more.
Kent State University posted the following about the commemoration:
"On May 4, 1970 members of the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of Kent State University demonstrators, killing four and wounding nine Kent State students. The impact of the shootings was dramatic. The event triggered a nationwide student strike that forced hundreds of colleges and universities to close.
The events surrounding May 4, 1970 represent an emotional and significant time for so many individuals. The impact of those events continues to affect and influence generations nearly 50 years later.
The 50th commemoration in 2020 will not only remember and honor those who lost their lives or were wounded, but it will build on the lessons learned over the past 50 years to help inspire others for the next 50 years to continue the pursuits of freedom of expression and social activism. We invite you to be a part of a very special and historic event that will take place at Kent State University starting in the fall of 2019 and continuing through the commemoration on May 4, 2020."
