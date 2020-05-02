Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Governor lays out reopening path, acknowledges criticism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine is appealing for Ohioans to stick together as the state slowly reopens. At his daily coronavirus briefing Friday, he underscored his message that it’s possible to restart the economy and keep people safe at the same time. The governor says his message is embedded in the name of the new order extending the state shutdown until May 29. The directive is called the “Stay Safe Ohio Order.” DeWine also acknowledged the criticism he’s receiving, with some saying he’s going too slow and others too fast.
FATAL TEEN STABBING-DISRESPECTFUL TEXT
Teen fatally stabbed in dispute over 'disrespectful text'
SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed another teen who had sent his girlfriend a text he thought was disrespectful. The stabbing occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in Sidney. Authorities say the suspect and three others had gone to the home of another 15-year-old to challenge him and an acquaintance to a fight. The victim was stabbed at least once in the stomach and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect was charged with murder and was being held in a youth detention center. No other injuries were reported.
CHILD PORN CHARGE
Man who bought kids' underwear, dealt porn gets 10 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A New Concord man who traded in child pornography and paid minors for underwear they'd worn was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. Thirty-two-year-old John D. Lagle was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Columbus. He pleaded guilty last October to distributing and receiving child pornography. Over the apps Kik and Wicker, Lagle offered an undercover officer money for the panties of two fictitious minor daughters and for sex with them. A search warrant of his home found child pornography and many pairs of children’s underwear, including the pair purchased from the officer.
TEEN FATALLY SHOT
Bail set at $1M for accused getaway driver in teen's slaying
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a woman accused of being the getaway car driver in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Cleveland earlier this year. Tinisha Thomas made her initial court appearance Thursday, two days after she was charged with aggravated murder in the March 30 slaying of Amir Bradley. He was shot while walking down a city street with another teenager. Vourt records state that surveillance video shows the 44-year-old Thomas driving the shooter to the area and dropping him off. The shooter fired several shots at Bradley and his 16-year-old friend, hitting Bradley in the chest. The other teen wasn’t hurt.
Ohio tops 1M unemployment claims over 6 weeks amid virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio reports that more than a million people filed unemployment claims in the past six weeks. The claims came as the state’s stay-at-home order depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs. The Department of Job and Family Services said Thursday there were nearly 93,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending April 25. That pushed claims during the pandemic above 1 million, or 340,000 more than Ohio's total number over the past two years. The agency says it has distributed more than $1.45 billion in unemployment checks to more than 481,000 claimants.
AP-US-OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS
2 more Ohio counties to be subject of another opioid trial
Two Ohio counties have been named as plaintiffs in a test trial over whether pharmacies should be held liable for the U.S. opioid crisis. Lake and Trumbull counties are two of the thousands of governments that have sued the drug industry over a crisis linked to more than 430,000 deaths across the country since 2000. A judge is dividing up the cases for test trials in federal courts as other cases move ahead in state courts. Another case already in the pipeline is to examine pharmacy chains too, but only in their role distributing the powerful painkillers to their own pharmacies.
LOCAL LEGEND DEATH
Ohio HS sports star born without legs dies in ATV crash
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man born without legs who garnered national praise while playing high school football has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office states 32-year-old Bobby Martin died from multiple trauma Tuesday after being thrown from an ATV and hitting another vehicle’s windshield. His death was ruled an accident. The Dayton native was born with a congenital disorder that caused abnormal fetal development of the lower spine. But despite this, Martin rose to national attention in 2005 when he played for Colonel White High School’s football team as a senior.
BODY IN AIR DUCT
Authorities ID man found dead in grocery store air ducts
CLEVELAND (AP) — Relatives of a man whose body was found this week in an air duct at an Ohio grocery store had been missing for more than week. Daniel Collins was found Wednesday after an exterminator was called to investigate a foul odor at the Save-A-Lot store in Cleveland. The exterminator found the body and called police. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but police said they found no obvious signs of violence and that the 54-year-old Collins likely entered the air ducts on his own. His brother told Cleveland.com that family members last saw Collins alive in the early morning hours of April 21.
DISMEMBERED TEEN-COLD CASE
Authorities solve cold-case slaying of dismembered teen boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they have solved the killing of a 15-year-old Ohio boy whose dismembered remains were found nearly 40 years ago. A Delaware County deputy sheriff discovered John Muncy’s body along a roadway in October 1983. Detectives believe Muncy was slain in Columbus, where he lived, and his body was later dumped. County Sheriff Russell Martin cited advances in technology and sheer determination by his staff Wednesday as key to identifying the murder suspect. The suspect was identified as Alan Anderson, who died in 2013. Martin said Anderson was 30 at the time of the crime and had ties to the area and had a violent criminal past. Attempts to locate relatives of Anderson’s were unsuccessful on Thursday.
BIRTHDAY PARTY SHOOTING
Man charged in uncle's fatal shooting makes court appearance
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who authorities say accidentally shot and killed his uncle at the victim’s 25th birthday party has been charged with reckless homicide. Arnold Ragland made his initial court appearance Wednesday and was released after posting bond. The 22-year-old did not enter plea and it wasn’t clear if he had retained an attorney. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Emeir Ragland’s home in Cleveland. City police have said Aaron Ragland believed a handgun he was holding was not loaded and accidentally fired a shot, hitting his uncle in the chest. Emeir Ragland was pronounced dead at the scene.