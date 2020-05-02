5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Trumbull County; brings total to 329 countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said Saturday there are five new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 329 countywide. No new deaths were reported.
Health officials said three out of the five tests were conducted by rapid drive thru testing services between QUICKmed. As more testing is available, health officials said they anticipate an increase of positive cases.
The age range in cases are from seven-years-old to 101-years-old. 140 patients are in the hospital.
74 people are in quarantined, and they are being monitored in Trumbull County, health officials said. Warren City has seven people in quarantine. They are also keeping track of 54 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 273 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released. Warren City has released 44 people from quarantine.
