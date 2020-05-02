Ohio retailers allowed to conduct curbside pickup, delivery, in-store shopping appointments Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan started to gradually lift coronavirus-related restrictions on Friday.
While retailers cannot fully reopen until May 12, Gov. DeWine allowed some in-person shopping in the mean time starting at 11:59 p.m. on May 1.
Section 21 of the Stay Safe Ohio order states retail establishments that were closed are now allowed to have a restricted reopen by providing curbside pickup, delivery, or private shopping sessions.
Those private shopping sessions must be by appointment-only with only 10 customers permitted at any time.
Additionally, businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings, with few exceptions.
Those businesses and those that maintain minimum basic operations must still adhere to social distancing requirements, including designating six-foot distances, provide hand sanitizer and sanitizing projects readily available for customers and employees, hold separate operating hours for vulnerable populations, and post online.
Store owners will be allowed to form their own policies, and turn away customers who do not comply with their decisions.
