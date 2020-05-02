Protesters say Marion Correctional is breeding ground for coronavirus

MARION, Ohio - A protest today at an Ohio coronavirus hot spot.
An estimated 200 protesters showed up outside the Marion Correctional Institution. Protesting for the rights of inmates they said are dying from the coronavirus.
Former inmates, pastors and families of those impacted are calling for the Ohio Department of Corrections and the Governor to take action.
The battle against the coronavirus is a war being waged not only out here on city streets, but in prisons like Marion Correctional where protesters feel it’s become a breeding ground.
Protesters were encouraged to ignore any heckling and take a stand on the growing number of prisoners infected and dying from COVID-19.
The number, nearly 2,200, more positive cases concentrated in one location.
More than anywhere else in the country.
So far nine inmates have died, and a Marion Corrections Officer was the first in the state to die from COVID-19.
A former prisoner who has served his time told the crowd, “Our attention right now should be focused on change. That sign right there says corrections. They call this Marion Correctional Institution. So how does the condition you put someone into change – how does that condition deteriorate? There are people in there dying.”
Protest organizers EPIC -- "Ensuring Parole for Incarcerated Citizens," is a non-profit. The group is hoping to take the shackles off a system it feels is overcrowded and allegedly violating the rights of human beings unable to socially distance themselves because of their environment.
Tyrone Harrison spent 4 years as an inmate at Marion, "Guys are scared. Laying in their bunks – scared to report that their sick because they’re throwing them in the hole. What happens in the hole? They leave them up to their own devices and say you’ll be okay. Help is on the way.”
Harrison says the prison population needs to be reduced for starters, because the entire system is overcrowded, ”We want them to act. We want them to act like they care about these people.”
The Ohio Department of Corrections responded to 19 News saying they are acting, and here’s how:
- Inmates who test positive are housed away from the general population
- Sanitation crews frequently disinfect common surfaces against COVID 19
- Newly received inmates are housed in the same area of arrival for 5 weeks.
- Aggressive mass testing of staff and inmates in Marion
But families of many of the incarcerated inmates say they won’t be satisfied until the number of those infected goes down in the prison not up.