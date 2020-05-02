A retail store in Chagrin Falls is ready to open to customers but by appointment only

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Retail stores are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
Some are getting ready to open up to customers, however you will have to call ahead.
Boutique “Sanity” in Chagrin Falls is preparing to open to customers, but by appointment only.
They will have their employees wear face masks and gloves.
Owner Isabel Pritchett said the soft opening is a step in the right direction.
“So many of our customers, we are used to seeing them on a weekly basis so the fact that we are able to welcome them back by appointment only is so exciting for us,” said Pritchett.
They are offering curbside pickup and local delivery for customers.
The store has other policies in place as well.
“If we do get a walk-in we are not able to welcome them into the store we want to make sure the store is sanitized for every customer walking in and those appointments give us a little bit of time,” Pritchett added.
A maximum of ten customers that have made appointments will be allowed inside the store for about 45 minutes.
“It’s for the safety of them and employees the customers don’t have to wear masks, but while they are trying on clothes we will provide a mask for them,” she added.
Slots are still open for appointments.
There are multiple ways to make an appointment.
You can do it on their website:
Or by text or phone call:
1-(440)-340-1878
