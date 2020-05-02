Urban League of Greater Cleveland Guild is ‘Keeping the Promise’ to help students learn with free laptops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With school buildings closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus crisis, the Urban League of Greater Cleveland Guild is “Keeping their Promise” to help others by handing out laptops to Wade Park Elementary School students who couldn’t participate in their online classes without them.
The promise was kept thanks to community partners that stepped up.
Cleveland Guild President Billy L. Sharp shared the event on Facebook Live:
