Urban League of Greater Cleveland Guild is ‘Keeping the Promise’ to help students learn with free laptops

"Keeping The Promise" Urban League of Greater Cleveland Guild & Community Partners RET3, Michael A. Bailey, Cleveland Stonewall Democrats, Republican Party of Cuyahoga County, Northeast Ohio Young Black Democrats, Judge Wanda C. Jones, Mastering Generosity Unlimited, Billy Sharp OmniMedia, President Marsha Mockabee, Urban League of Greater Cleveland Fan Page, Judge Michael Ryan and the Sisters of Charity Foundation, Judge Deborah Turner, DeAundrea White, United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland Ohio, Lee Buddy Jr., Brian David Siggers, Colin Jackson, Antoinette Willis and Central Ohio Young Black Democrats Madison Reid and Tracy Reid. And me thanks to Dr. Yvonne Pointer and Dr. Marcia L. McCoy. Stepping up: Honey Bell-Bey, Rick Bell, Betty Halliburton and Michele Miner Pomerantz Saturday, May 2nd 2020 we will be “Keeping The Promise” to Wade Park Elementary School. Due to COVID-19 we will be handing out laptops to Wade Park Elementary School students, so they can participate in their on line classes. The event will be held in the Wade Park School parking lot (Wade Park School 7600 Wade Park Ave. Cleveland, OH 44103) starting at 12noon to 1:30 p.m. Thanks to some community partners that stepped up in a big way we are able to keep the promise that we made to Wade Park Elementary School. This is being organized by the Urban League of Greater Cleveland Guild and some other great community partners.