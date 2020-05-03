Adopted cat saves Lake County man’s life

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County man is alive and his doctor credited his cat with saving his life.
In December 2018 a Lake County man adopted a “quite fiesty kitty” named Bear. The Lake County man, Alan, could not have known that his cat’s determination would end up being a lifesaver.
The Lake County Humane Society reported that last week Alan was not feeling well and went down for a nap, but when Alan didn’t wake up Bear wouldn’t have any of it.
The cat began to jump on his chest and paw at him until he was alert again.
Alan called 911, and was rushed to the hospital where he was told by his doctor that because his sugar levels had gotten so high it was likely the cat saved his life by refusing to let him sleep.
Both Bear and Alan are back home now, and feeling much better.
Alan said that he is truly thankful that Volunteer Kritter, helped bring Bear into his life, he said that she deserves so much of the credit for helping him find this hero.
Visit lakehumane.org and check out the adoptable animals waiting for you!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.