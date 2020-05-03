Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 3, 2020

Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 3, 2020
19 Outbreak Alert: Coronavirus and Beyond (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj | May 3, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 11:05 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 1,021 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 19,335 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his strategy for reopening parts of Ohio beginning May 1.

Here are today’s links:

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.