Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 3, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 1,021 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 19,335 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his strategy for reopening parts of Ohio beginning May 1.
Here are today’s links:
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- Emerging from lockdown: ’46 days in the house was enough'
- Mass. boy, 7, honored with parade after beating both coronavirus and cancer
- Family files complaint after 81-year-old dies at Minn. care facility overwhelmed by coronavirus
- Biden wins Kansas primary conducted with all-mail balloting
- UK PM: At low point, doctors prepared my death announcement
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.