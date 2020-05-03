Coroner determining cause of death of 43-year-old New Philadelphia man with COVID-19, underlying health conditions

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - New Philadelphia City Health Department confirmed a 43-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Saturday, however the coroner will determine the official cause of death since he had other underlying health conditions.
Health officials said the Tuscarawas County Coroner will make the final ruling of the resident’s death.
The man was tested at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital and was found positive.
If the resident did die due to coronavirus, health officials said he would be the first resident in the city and county to have died from the virus.
Out of respect for the family of the resident and protected health information, the health department will not release any additional information regarding this death. New Philadelphia City Health Commissioner Vickie Ionno said this virus can affect people in different ways.
“As everyone is aware the infection from coronavirus can present differently in people,” Commissioner Ionno said. “Some people have mild to moderate symptoms, but can become severe in others and can result in death.”
