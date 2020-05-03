1,038 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio; at least 19,914 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said Sunday there are 1,038 total dead in the state due to coronavirus, and 19,914 total cases statewide.
There was an increase of 17 deaths from Saturday and an increase of 579 cases.
Health officials said there are 3,769 patients in the hospital, and there are 1,078 admitted in the ICU.
Here is how the state is breaking everything down.
In total, there are 957 confirmed dead in the state due to the virus, and 19,094 confirmed cases statewide.
The age range is less than one-year-old to 106-years-old, with the median age range of 51.
