57 COVID-19 deaths reported in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health said Sunday there are 57 coronavirus deaths reported in Summit County, which is an increase of three from Saturday. There are 698 confirmed cases countywide.
There was an increase of 10 cases from Saturday.
Health officials said there are 39 long term care facility deaths countywide.
There has been a total of 134 patients are currently in the hospital due to the virus. There has been a total of 156 cases in healthcare workers countywide.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
